Peter and Emily Andre are "in talks" for their own TV show.

The 51-year-old pop star has been married to GP Emily, 34, since 2015 and has now revealed that the pair could be hosting their own series at some point soon, in a similar vein to Matt and Emma Willis, who have just launched 'Love Is Bland' on Netflix.

Writing in his OK! Magazine column, he said: "I saw that Matt and Emma Willis were announced as the hosts of Love Is Blind: UK – they’re such a lovely couple. I worked closely with them on Cooking With The Stars and they deserve every success – I’ll definitely be tuning in to watch.

"I think working with your spouse would be a lot of fun, like Marvin and Rochelle Humes do on 'This Morning'. Emily and I are in talks about doing some presenting together. Watch this space!"

The 'Mysterious Girl' singer - who has Amelia, 10, Theo, seven, and three-month-old Arabella Rose with Emily as well as Junior, 19, and 17-year-old Princess with Katie Price - has carved out a career in television since bursting onto the pop charts in the 1990s.

In 2004, he famously met his first wife when they competed on 'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Here!' and later appeared on 'Strictly Come Dancing' but has also fronted a slew of his own reality shows.

In May 2023, he took on the presenting role of the early morning breakfast show on GB News and was looking forward to his new venture.

At the time, he tweeted: "I will be hosting the GB news Breakfast show tomorrow morning with @elliecostelloTV for my first ever time. Join us bright and early. 6-9:30 am @GBNEWS."