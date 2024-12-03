'A Place In The Sun' is being moved to primetime on Channel 4.

Jasmine Harman is 'excited' for A Place In The Sun to move to primetime

The long running property show - which first launched on C4 in 2000 - has traditionally aired weekdays in a daytime slot at 4pm, but that's about to change after 24 years on air, with future episodes going out two hours later at 6pm.

A spokesperson said: "In this new time slot, we have found some rather unusual properties on the market.

"From quirky cave houses in Granada to a converted pub in France, 'A Place In The Sun' will leave no stone unturned to help our house hunters' dreams come true."

The new series - which will feature locations in Italy, Malta and more - will air from January 2 on Channel 4.

Jasmine Harman has been part of the show for two decades, and she said the team - which also includes the likes of presenters Laura Hamilton, Jean Johansson, Lucy Alexander, Craig Rowe and Ben Hillman - are "so excited" for the future.

The host added: "We are so excited to bring 'A Place In The Sun' to a new slot.

"This move reflects the show's popularity and our dedication to providing viewers with inspirational stories and exciting journeys."

Jasmine and her family relocated to Spain last year, and she wants to help more people by sharing her own experiences and advice.

She said: "Our move to Spain has transformed my life, so I hope we'll be able to do the same for even more house hunters dreaming of living in the sun."

For the new series, bosses have teased the first episode featuring newlyweds Bev and Errol looking to "celebrate their marriage by finding a holiday home in the Spanish region of the Mar Menor".

The synopsis continues: "The area is one of the most affordable places to buy in Spain.

"With a budget of £60,000, Jasmine Harman has five fantastic properties to show the couple, but will any of them impress them enough to put in an offer?"