Aardman Animations is teaming up with Pokémon for a "special project".

The claymotion legends - famous for 'Wallace and Gromit', 'Chicken Run', 'Shaun the Sheep' and more - has unveiled a new partnership with The Pokémon Company with something coming in 2027.

The official Aardman account on X (formerly Twitter) shared a video of a claymotion Poké Ball coming together.

In a press release, The Pokémon Company confirmed plans for "a special project coming to audiences in 2027".

They added: "The collaboration will see Aardman bringing their unique style of storytelling to the Pokémon universe in brand-new adventures."

Taito Okiura, VP of Marketing and Media at The Pokémon Company International, hailed the partnership as a "dream" for the brand.

Okiura said: “Aardman are masters of their craft, and we have been blown away by their talent and creativity.

"What we have been working on together ensures our global Pokémon fans are in for a treat!”

And Sean Clarke, Managing Director of Aardman, described the upcoming project as "a huge honour" for the studio.

Sean Clarke, Managing Director of Aardman, added: “We feel sincerely privileged to be trusted with bringing their characters and world to life in a brand-new way.

"Bringing together Pokémon, the world’s biggest entertainment brand, together with our love of craft, character and comedic storytelling feels incredibly exciting.

"Aardman and TPCi share an emphasis on heritage and attention to detail as well as putting our fans and audiences at the heart of what we do, which we know will steer us right as we together create charming, original and new stories for audiences around the world."

Pokémon first started as RPG games on the Game Boy in 1996, which led to a trading card game, manga series and more as the franchise became a worldwide juggernaut.

More details will follow in the future, while this mysterious project comes after Aardman announced a deal with Mattel for a new 'Pingu' series.

In a statement, Mattel's chief franchise officer Josh Silverman said: "When we set out to bring Pingu back, partnering with the top-tier creative team at Aardman was a must.

“With Aardman’s stop-motion magic and Pingu’s universal charm that has made him a social media hit, we are excited to create fresh snow-filled stories about our favorite penguin that are sure to warm hearts worldwide.”