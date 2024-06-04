Rachel Adedeji learned "what the industry was like" when she competed on 'The X Factor'.

Rachel Adedeji competed on the sixth series of The X Factor in 2009

The 32-year-old singer and actress competed on the sixth series of the ITV1 talent show in 2009 and while there were some questionable backstage moments, she admitted that the whole experience was a positive one, especially because she had previously been unsure if fame was for her.

She told Metro newspaper's SixtySeconds column: "It was an interesting time and I loved my experience. I'm sure there were moments that were a bit 'mmm!'

"Little things the producers might encourage you to say, certain things you didn't want to talk about, or you might not want to wear a certain outfit or sing a certain song, but they'd make out it was your choice.

"I'm very fortunate because it gave me an insight into what the industry was like. I was very much 'I don't know if this level of stardom is for me, but it's given me the tools to know where I want to go."

The former 'Hollyoaks' star - who is now starring in the musical 'Passing Strange' at the Young Vic in London - memorably had her name read out each week in a dramatic fashion by Peter Dickson, and while she used to struggle with her surname, the viral moment has gone on to be remembered time and time again by social media sites like Hunsnet.

She said: "It's so funny because on day one or two of rehearsals, someone said, 'Do you mind people saying your name in that dramatic way?' and I said, 'I love it, go ahead!!. It became a running joke.

"When I was growing up, I was so embarrassed about my surname, because it wasn't a common one. When the teacher would say the register, they'd never know how to pronounce it and everyone would laugh. So going on The X Factor and having Peter say my name. exactly how it should be pronounced means that people now know how to say it. It's a beautiful thing."