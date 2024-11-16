Rebekah Vardy wants ITV bosses to set up an 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!' showdown with Coleen Rooney.

Rebekah Vardy wants jungle showdown with Coleen Rooney

After Coleen signed up for the show, her rival Rebekah - who took part in 2017 - begged show bosses to bring her into the jungle in order to face-off with her fellow WAG.

Rebekah told The Sun: "If people really want us to meet up before that, then ITV should get me in that jungle as a special guest. What are they scared of? Confrontation? But isn’t that what the show’s all about? It’s about viewing figures.

"Coleen’s legal team were very dismissive about my reality TV past. They mocked it. So for her to be doing the jungle now, it’s hypocrisy at its finest, isn’t it?

"I think there was always a plan for reinvention. She stayed out of the public eye for so long."

Coleen, 38, was previously unsuccessfully sued by Rebekah, 42, in the 'Wagatha Christie' libel showdown.

It came after Coleen named Rebekah's Instagram account as the source of leaked stories to the press about her and Rebekah was ordered to pay 90 per cent of Coleen’s legal costs.

The case, which was dubbed Wagatha Christie for Coleen's social media sleuthing, a reference to the legendary mystery author Agatha Christie, made headlines around the world and Rebekah would love to face-off with Coleen in the jungle.

Insisting she will watch the show, she said: "We’ll be watching avidly. Everyone seems to think I have this massive problem with Coleen going into the jungle.

"But do you know what? If you want to fan the fire, the flames are going to get higher.

"I wasn’t going to carry on talking about this, I had no intention of talking about it, but she clearly can’t let it go."