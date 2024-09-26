'Made in Chelsea' star Cheska Hull has split from her fiancé.

The 39-year-old reality TV star and Damian Crook are said to have gone their separate ways 15 months after he popped the question.

A source told MailOnline: "Cheska and Damian remain friends rather than partners.

"Their lives were on different trajectories, but they still respect and care for each other. The children are and always will be their priority."

Cheska shot to fame on the E4 reality show in 2011, but she quit the programme in 2014 and relocated to Salcombe, Devon.

The star - who now works in PR - took to social media in June 2023 to reveal Damian had proposed on her 38th birthday.

She wrote: "Celebrating my engagement to @pacrook1 with my best friends @ollielockeworld @holbolbot @indoanniejones @fran_newmanyoung xxx @thestaffordlondon. (sic)"

And showing off her dazzling ring, she wrote: "I said yes! Obvs! Love you @pacrook1 and can’t wait to be your wife! Xxx. (sic)"

Cheska - who has six-year-old son Charlie with her ex Tom Huggett, who she split from before the youngster was born in 2017 - and Damian met on the school run.

Speaking about their first meeting in an interview with Closer magazine, she said: "I remember I was waiting to pick up my son in the playground. I looked over and was like, 'That’s the kind of guy I should be with.'

"I didn’t know if he was married or what the situation was, I just thought, 'Oh, he looks lovely. I wish I was with someone like that.' The rest is history."