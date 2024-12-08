Reverend Richard Coles has finished in third place on 'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!'

The 62-year-old radio presenter made it to the grand final of the ITV1 jungle reality show alongside WAG Coleen Rooney and McFly singer Danny Jones but didn't quite manage to take the crown after being voted out by the viewing public during Sunday (08.12.24) night's episode of the programme.

Speaking to hosts Ant and Dec immediately after his elimination, he said: "It's not what you think it's gonna be. I thought we'd all be beautifully pampered and well looked after. It was much harder than I thought it was gonna be, the lows were much lower and the highs were much higher."

Richard was a late arrival to the show alongside former 'Love Island' contestant Maura Higgins, and the pair were made to stay in The Junkyard and keep their co-stars under the illusion that they were living in squalor, when in fact they were receiving luxury treatment.

The secret eventually came out and the pair were amalgamated into the main camp, having won a special buffet for themselves and the others by successfully keeping up the pretence.

He said: "I quite liked going into the main camp. In the beginning, I had no idea what was going on. it was lovely to see Maura , we've met before, and I adore Maura."

The Church of England priest showcased something of a cheeky side during his time in the camp and upon reflection, he noted that everyone had decided to make the best of everything from the start as he reflected on his bond with co-stars such as GK Barry.

He said: "I think it was just that everyone decided from the off that we were going to make it as fun as we could. There was something just about the chemistry with the people there."

Asked which of his former campmates he would like to win the entire series, he said: "Both would be fantastic but I have a feeling it will be Coleen's year!"