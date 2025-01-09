Reverend Richard Coles showered naked in the 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!' jungle.

The 62-year-old presenter and Church of England priest has reflected on his experience on the ITV reality show late last year, and he thought "everybody" in camp was going au natural in the jungle shower.

During a reunion with co-star GK Barry on her 'Saving Grace' podcast, she said: "You showered naked - luckily they didn't show it! You were the only one in there that did that, and I respect it."

Richard replied: "I thought everybody was, why wouldn't you? It seems mad to me not to shower naked."

GK admitted "it was tough not to", while her friend argued it wasn't possible to "wash properly" without stripping off.

He added: "I also thought, if girls were showering together, girls aren't body shy, are they?"

While the 25-year-old podcaster agreed, she pointed out that she felt awkward knowing there was a cameraman watching her every move.

She recalled: "No but the camera that was there - I'd go, 'Can you turn away?' And it would just stay on me. I thought, there is someone in some room watching me right now."

Richard joked he felt "pity" for whichever producer in the gallery had to witness his nude moments.

He quipped: "In my case of course, all I could feel for that person is pity, so that's not a problem! But also, when you've had cockroaches burrowing up your chuff, you've just gotta deal with it, right?"

He also noted how after a gruelling Bushtucker Trial, contestants were "stuck in those stinking clothes for hours and hours and hours", which prompted his own post-trial ritual.

He revealed: "I used to strip off after a trial and get Michael, the security guard, to throw a bucket of water over me. He was alright about that, but he's battle-hardened ex-military."