Ricky Gervais wants Will Smith for Extras

The 63-year-old comedian would love to reboot his BBC sitcom - which was set in the world of TV and film extras and saw a number of celebrities play hilarious fictional versions of themselves - and he believes Will would be the perfect guest star.

Ricky has already been crafting some ideas on how to poke fun at Will's Oscars incident in 2022, when he slapped host Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

Sharing his dream scene with The Sun newspaper Ricky quipped: “Will, you’ve got to stop slapping people, mate.”

“They said my wife’s name.”

“‘Yes, but she was in the delicatessen and they called her name because she was next to get some ham.”

“Well, I had to slap him.”

Ricky previously recruited stars including David Bowie, Orlando Blood, Ben Stiller, Les Dennis and Shaun Williamson for guest roles on the BBC One show, which aired between 2005 and 2007.

Meanwhile, in the aftermath of the slap, Will posted an apology statement to Instagram, saying: "I would like to publicly apologise to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness."

He later shared a video expressing how “deeply remorseful” he was about it following his resignation from The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, his 10-year suspension from attending the annual Oscars ceremony, and widespread condemnation from Hollywood.

Will said: “It’s all fuzzy. I’ve reached out to Chris and the message that came back is that he’s not ready to talk and when he is, he will reach out so I will say to you Chris, I apologise to you. My behaviour was unacceptable and I’m here whenever you’re ready to talk.”