Danny Dyer celebrated turning 47 with “a little doobie” in Amsterdam.

Danny Dyer went to Amsterdam to celebrate his 47th birthday

The ‘Rivals’ star, who turned 47 in July, had a “mooch around” the canals in the city’s “unsettling” Red Light district on his trip with his wife Jo, brother and sister-in-law, where he laughed that women advertising in the windows were “still trying to coax [him]in”.

Chatting with his 'Love Island' star daughter Dani, 28, on their new ‘Live and Let Dyers’ podcast, he said: “I don’t spew.

“That was always my problem back in the day, I always had too much of a good capacity for drugs.

“I was quite f***** when I got back. It’s a fascinating place, where you can walk in a coffee shop, pick up their menu and instead of a bowl of nuts, there’s a bowl of Rizlas.

“I’m not a big smoker, but I thought: ‘While I’m back there, I’ll have a little dabble.’

“We had a little early doobie.”

Danny has opened up about his struggles with addiction in the past, and went to rehab in South Africa in 2016, when he said he needed to “change something in [his] life drastically”.

Just recently, the former 'EastEnders' star suffered a “major panic attack” after forgetting his lines playing a waiter in Harold Pinter’s 'Celebration' at New York’s Lincoln Centre in 2001, following a night on drugs.

Speaking on Elizabeth Day’s ‘How to Fail’ podcast, he said: “It all just became too much for me. I just lost sense of who I was.

“And I think I just knew I needed to change something in my life drastically.

“And so I took it upon myself. And I think most people who do go to rehab need to take it upon their self to go.”