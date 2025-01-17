Danny Dyer believes he will be semi-retired by 55.

Danny Dyer is planning his semi-retirement from acting

The 47-year-old actor - who left his role as Queen Vic landlord Mick Carter in the BBC One soap 'EastEnders' in 2022 - has decided he has "achieved quite a lot" during his career and can now be in a position to "pick and choose" work, after the success of Disney+ series 'Rivals' , in which he plays Freddie Jones.

Speaking to Metro, he said: "That’s always my plan. To have enough money and just feel that I’ve achieved quite a lot, and then just pick and choose if I want to do stuff now and again.

"I would like to think that now I’m in a position where I can actually choose and not do the obvious roles – and I have done some obvious things but I needed to pay bills."

Danny is excited for his 2025 projects, which includes the movie 'Three Quick Breaths' and the Football Factory film 'Marching Powder', but although he feels he is on a creative high he accepts that his only one bad role from being branded a bad actor again.

He confessed: "I’m really excited about the projects I’ve got coming up this year.

[I've] got some really cool stuff coming my way. Hopefully, I can shine in them.

"You never know, you’re only ever one job away from people saying you’re s*** again.

"I’ve done some great stuff. I’ve also done some s****, like every actor.

"I’m just riding the wave of it at the moment."

Despite his casting in 'Rivals' - which has been adapted from Dame Jilly Cooper's steamy romance novel - being "last minute" and thinking the reaction from viewers about the show "could have gone two ways", Danny has admitted his character becoming a heartthrob is "weird".

He admitted: "Back in the day, I was maybe considered quite sexy - 20 years ago, when I was a lot skinnier, younger, fresh-faced and sort of the bad boy with a heart.

"Maybe some people found Mick Carter attractive because of that alpha male who loves his family, but he’s in touch with his feminine side and very sensitive soul.

"I’m glad that we’re living in a society at the moment where women are finding a kind man sexy.

"A man who’s quite shy and a bit awkward but also quite powerful."