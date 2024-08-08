Romesh Ranganathan is to front new series ‘The Misinvestigations of Romesh Ranganathan’.

The former 'A League of Their Own’ star will follow up on his hit, ‘The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan’, with a new BBC Two show that will examine the lives and deaths of some of the most important pop culture figures, such as Tupac Shakur, Sid Vicious and his girlfriend Nancy Spungen, and music legend Jimi Hendrix.

The 46-year-old comedian said: “We wanted a spin-off for 'Misadventures', and after we discussed Misinterpretations, Miscalculations and Misunderstandings, we finally settled on Misinvestigations.

"It’s been really interesting to look into these high-profile deaths and I am very excited for people to see the show. Unless of course people don’t like it, in which case I will release a statement explaining how I never really believed in the project.”

Romesh will be joined by criminal psychologist, writer and podcaster Dr Julia Shaw on the three-part series, which will air next month as he interviews other experts across disciplines.

This news comes after the star recently revealed his celebrity status had prompted his hometown Crawley to name a rubbish bin after him.

He recently told the ‘Perfect Day with Jessica Knappett’ podcast: “They emailed me saying, ‘Here are the names we’ve settled on but we don’t want you to be annoyed so can you tell us which you prefer?’

“I don’t know what your rights are when a bin van is named after you.”

The ‘Weakest Link’ host - who has three sons, Theo, Alex and Charlie, with his wife Leesa - quipped they might dispose of it if his star was ever in “decline”.

He continued: “Obviously I’m going to decline in popularity and work rate and I wonder if I’m going to get another email going, ‘Romesh it’s time . . . just to let you know we’re retiring Romesh Recyclenathan’.”