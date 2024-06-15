A probe into allegations against Russell Brand has found informally raised concerns about the comedian’s behaviour while he worked on a string of Channel 4 programmes were “not properly escalated” or “adequately addressed”.

The 49-year-old ‘Forgetting Sarah Marshall’ actor was last year accused of rape, assault and emotional abuse as part of a joint investigation by Channel 4’s Dispatches programme, The Times and Sunday Times – all claims he has strongly denied.

His alleged behaviour is said to have taken place during the height of his fame between 2006 and 2013, and in the wake of the allegations an investigation was launched by Banijay UK – which bought Endemol, the company commissioned by Channel 4 to produce Big Brother spin-off shows ‘EFourum’, ‘Big Brother’s Big Mouth’, and ‘Big Brother’s Celebrity Hijack’, on which Russell worked between 2004 to 2006 and in 2008.

Findings released by Karen Baxter, head of investigations at law firm Lewis Silkin LLP, which was appointed to the case, said: “No formal complaints were made about Brand during the programmes.

“There were, however, concerns regarding Brand’s behaviour which were raised informally with senior staff, particularly in relation to him asking runners to obtain phone numbers of audience and female crew members feeling uncomfortable or intimidated by his behaviour while working in Bristol in 2004/2005.

“These concerns were not properly escalated or adequately addressed.”

Patrick Holland, chief executive of Banijay UK, has apologised to “anyone who was impacted” and felt “unable” to speak up about Russell’s alleged behaviour.

The new findings also state the comic was employed at a time when Channel 4 and Endemol knew he was a recovering drug addict with a “reputation for being ‘edgy’”.

They add despite his condition, “no particular safeguards were put in place to protect Brand” or those who worked with him and “those who otherwise came into contact with him” – including the audience.