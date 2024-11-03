Sam Quek and Nikita Kuzmin are the latest couple to be voted off 'Strictly Come Dancing'.

Sam Quek and Nikita Kuzmin have departed 'Strictly Come Dancing'

It was the battle of the Olympians on Sunday night's (03.11.24) results show, as former hockey player Sam - who won Gold as part of Team GB's hockey team at the 2016 Summer Olympics - and her professional dance partner faced the dreaded dance-off against multi-sport Olympian Montell Douglas and Johannes Radebe during Icons Week.

After they performed their fairy tale American Smooth to Taylor Swift's 'Love Story' and the latter couple took to the dancefloor for their moving Waltz to 'I Will Always Love You' by Whitney Houston, all of the judges voted to save Sam and Nikita.

Speaking to host Tess Daly, a "gutted" Sam thanked Nikita for putting a "spring" back in her "step".

She said: “I’m gutted, I just want to say thank you. I’ve learned so much. Strictly has just brought that spring in my step back. It’s just been an absolute joy. Nikita, you’ve been key in helping me find that inner Sam that was there, who went a little bit quiet for maybe one or two years and has just come back. I’m gutted because I do feel like I still have more to give.”

Nikita gushed: “I’m just in awe of this girl. Sometimes they say it’s about the journey, not the destination, but to me it’s about the company. Sam you are the most wonderful company I could have had.”

Sam added that she has formed a genuine friendship with the pro and said their time dancing together has been "magical".

She said: “I’m guilty of watching the competition and thinking ‘how do they have that relationship as a celebrity and a dancer?’ All I can say is, the time you spend with each other and what you bring out in each other. It really is, and it sounds dead cheesy, magical.”

The remaining nine couples will take to the dancefloor next week when Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday November 9 at 6.35pm with the Remembrance Sunday results show on Sunday 10 November at 7.20pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.