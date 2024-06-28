Sarah Ferguson has turned down offers to compete on ‘I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!’ “hundreds of times”.

The Duchess of York, 64, said even though she refused to do the ITV jungle show, she has been in talks with her agent to land her a role on Netflix’s steamy period drama ‘Bridgerton’.

Mother-of-two Sarah told Platinum Magazine: “I’ve asked my agent to get me on ‘Bridgerton’! The set designs are incredible!

“I could be a long-lost friend for Penelope (Featherington – played by Nicola Coughlan.) I just have to be on Bridgerton!

“I’ve been asked to go on ‘I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!’ hundreds of times, and the answer is always no. I’m sure it’s lovely for lots of people but not for me!”

There has been royal precedent for appearing on ‘IAC’, as Princess Anne’s son-in-law Mike Tindall, 45, competed in the 2022 series.

Sarah also opened up in her new magazine chat about being diagnosed with skin cancer this year after facing breast cancer last summer.

She said about being supported by her loved ones throughout her health woes: “The whole York family has rallied round and I couldn’t have got through it without them.

“My girls in particular have been rock solid in their support. We always call ourselves ‘The Tripod’ as we are there to prop each other up through thick and thin, and they have certainly demonstrated that in recent months.”

Sarah, who has daughters Princess Eugenie, 34, and Princess Beatrice, 35, with her ex-husband Prince Andrew, 64, added her skin cancer diagnosis was making her focus on every change in her body.

She said: “I look at every bit of skin and think, ‘Ah! Is that melanoma? Is that something?’

“Then you book an appointment to see the dermatologist and by the time you get there, it’s gone.”

Her interview came after Sarah declared she is “so proud” of King Charles, 75, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, 42, for opening up about their battles with cancer.