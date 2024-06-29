Shirley Ballas has drawn up a "bucket list" following her "terrifying" cancer scare.

Shirley Ballas has a bucket list

The 'Strictly Come Dancing' judge feared for her health earlier this year after discovering a lump in her breast, but two mammograms, an ultrasound and three biopsies eventually found no trace of the disease.

But Shirley, 63, admitted the "terrifying" time made her want to take more time for herself and her family, including her 87-year-old mother Audrey, so she's planning to embark on a number of memorable experiences.

She told the Daily Mirror newspaper: “I’m always running around.

“I’m learning as I get older to spend more face time with family.

“I’ve got lots of things I want to do with my mother, we’ve got a little bucket list going on. I want to go and see the giraffes on a safari, where they come in and have breakfast with you. That would be amazing. I won’t do panto while my mum is still with me, I always spend Christmas with her.”

Shirley will also be keeping a close eye on her health as Audrey is in remission from colon cancer, while two of her grandparents and her aunt also battled forms of the disease.

She said: “I get check-ups every three months. It’s ongoing...

“It’s so important to get checked.”

Shirley previously admitted she felt "blessed" when she was told she didn't have cancer.

She said on Instagram: “Thank you to you all for your well wishes following my two mammograms, one ultrasound and three biopsies last week.

“I am feeling blessed to share that my results have come back all clear – there is no cancer present.

Referring to how she posted a picture of herself with a bandaged chest amid her tests, Shirley added: “Sharing the picture to my story last week very much triggered my emotions but I feel it’s only right for me to share both the highs and the lows of life.

“If I was able to help just one lady, then sharing my picture was worth it.

“I got my recall while on holiday and I immediately cleared my diary to allow for the appointment. I urge all women to do the same.

“Please do not put your mammogram, smear test or in fact any appointment off. They really can change your life. Who knows what may have happened if I put mine off? Get booked, get checked, get your body MOT everyone."