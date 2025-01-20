Shirley Ballas and her mum faced “tears and sleepless nights” amid her stalking ordeal.

Shirley Ballas has opened up about her stalking ordeal

Kyle Shaw, 37, of Birkenhead, Merseyside, has been charged with allegedly stalking the 'Strictly Come Dancing' head judge via online messages between August 31, 2017, and November 29, 2023, and is due to appear at Liverpool Crown Court on January 31.

While it affected the 64-year-old star, she has revealed it took a toll on her 87-year-old mum Audrey Rich because the situation was allegedly "targeting" her also.

Shirley exclusively told BANG Showbiz on behalf of WhichBingo: "There were tears at the beginning, and alarm and sleepless nights, but, of course, as I assured her we had people around us that were taking care of things, she was OK.

"I think her concern is always about myself and my niece - my brother's daughter. She's doing a lot better."

The Queen of Latin praised the BBC for their "outstanding" due care and attention in being given some "peace of mind" when going to work, but she is saddened that it does not stop trolls from "scaring you half to death".

She admitted: "It's scary when you know that there’s somebody out there, and you've got to look over your shoulder all the time.

"I'm still in my own day job. I go to work every day, my own day job, of which I've known the people since seven years of age. So, I feel safe when I'm in my own job.

"And, of course, I feel safe and live around the BBC, but that doesn't stop the people writing to you or scaring you half to death."

Former 'BBC Breakfast' presenter Louise Minchin and her daughter Mia underwent a "very distressing time" in their lives after Carl Davies, 47, of Flint, Flintshire, caused them alarm or distress in July 2020 after posting intimidating comments on Instagram.

He was sentenced to two years and eight months in jail in 2021.

When asked what more measures need to be implemented to protect celebrities from stalkers, Shirley said: "Well, I can't really speak for other people.

"I only know that [in my situation], and when I approached the BBC, their due care and attention was outstanding.

"I feel very secure when we go on tour. I felt secure we went to Blackpool. I felt secure during the show.

"Every time you turn around, you know the people that are planted in the audience have been security checked.

"So, I go to work with a peace of mind.

"I just think that people need to report stalking."