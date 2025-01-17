Shirley Ballas' son Mark Ballas and his family have fled to Palm Springs to escape the California wildfires.

Mark Ballas, Shirley Ballas and BC Jean

The 38-year-old dancer-and-choreographer, his 37-year-old musician wife BC Jean and their 14-month-old son Banksi had to evacuate their West Coast home due to the toxic air quality, and they are now staying with his friends and fellow pros from 'Dancing with the Stars'.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz on behalf of WhichBingo, his mother Shirley revealed: "They've been evacuated.

"He and his best friend Derek Hough and Julianne Hough were all evacuated, so they're in Palm Springs as we speak because of the air quality.

"They won't let you pass into those areas anyway. So, we will wait now and see until they go home if their houses survived."

The 'Strictly Come Dancing' head judge is not the only celebrity who has family affected by the wildfires which have decimated Los Angeles County.

Retired soccer star David Beckham and his wife Victoria Beckham used to live in LA with their four children, Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 22, Cruz, 19, and 13-year-old Harper, but now but it is now just his eldest son and his wife Nicola Peltz, 30, who reside there.

David, 49, has confirmed that they are safe.

Speaking on 'The Today Show', he said: "Thankfully [Brooklyn] is safe, and his wife is safe.

"But it's devastating, we have a big heart that is still in Los Angeles and obviously, to see everything that's going on there, we just send our love and thoughts to everyone who is affected by what's going on.

"I've always said that America is the land of opportunity, and Los Angeles has incredible opportunities and the spirit that they have there, they'll come back stronger but it's gonna take time.

"We send our love and thoughts to everyone affected by this devastating situation."

Last December, Shirley, 64, said she felt "blessed" to have had Mark - her son with ex-husband Corky Ballas - because her love life has always been a "disaster". It was in November 2024 that Shirley separated from her partner from partner Danny Taylor, 51.

Appearing on Jamie Laing's 'Great Company' podcast, the ballroom expert said: "I’ve just split with my boyfriend. My relationships have been a disaster, all the way along the line.

“But what I am truly grateful for is that I still have my mother, and that she lives with me, and I get these precious moments with her.

“Because my mother is the only thing that’s been a staple in my life. No friend, no marriage, no nothing.

"You know, all I keep saying at the end of the day is I’m blessed to have had my son, and without the journey I took, I wouldn’t have him, and then I wouldn’t have my grandson.

“So, it’s fate, if you want to, it’s directions that you choose.”