Shirley Ballas has turned to mental health charities for help after splitting from her fiancé Danny Taylor.

Shirley Ballas has turned to mental health charities for support

The 'Strictly Come Dancing' head judge separated from her long-term boyfriend after six years together last year and admits that talking to groups such as Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) has given her a "new perspective" on matters.

Speaking on the Suicide + Co podcast, Shirley said: "I've been involved with CALM – Campaign Against Living Miserably – and I've been an ambassador for them since 2022 and I got involved with Suicide + Co last year.

"I've had things going on in my life lately and I was doing something for them and I was able to talk to them about that and they totally got it.

"It gave me a new perspective on all these issues I'm going through."

The 64-year-old star revealed that she is now looking out for others who are going through tough times.

Shirley said: "I can see the telltale signs. If I go into work and somebody's having an off day, boy oh boy am I tuned into that now."

The dancer joined the 'Strictly' judging panel in 2017 and recently revealed that she hopes to still be on the hit BBC show in 20 years from now after the programme marked two decades on air.

She explained: "I think the next 20 years will be big, bright, bold, and beautiful, with the show only getting better and better.

"And I’m sure there’s lots of talent out there waiting to hit the dance floor.

"I’d love to think that in another 20 years, I’d still be judging!"

The judge credits the show's longevity to a "loyal audience" who tune in religiously every week.

Shirley said: "I think the success is rooted in the loyal audience. We wouldn't have a show if it wasn’t for the loyal audience tuning in each week, every Saturday and Sunday.

"I think it’s one of the only shows on television that can truly bring families together on a weekend.

"They sit there from four years old all the way up to Grandpa and Grandma. Everybody can have their opinion, disagree, and have that family fun. And I love that."