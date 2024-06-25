Shirley Ballas wanted to play a 'Doctor Who' villain.

Shirley Ballas' Dr Who villain wish

Show star Ncuti Gatwa, 31 and his alter-ego's sidekick Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson, 20) were joined by ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ head judge Shirley and professional dancer Johannes Radebe for the second episode of the latest season.

The episode, titled ‘The Devil’s Chord’ saw the pair cross paths and bust out their best movies with the ‘Strictly’ stars, even though Shirley originally hoped she would have a villainous role.

Shirley told The Mirror newspaper: "It's been around since the Sixties. I have watched 'Doctor Who'. I thought I was going to be a Dalek. So no I didn't take any persuading."

Meanwhile, during a Q and A session about the episode, Millie previously said: “I remembered reading ‘The Devil’s Chord’ and getting the biggest goosebumps at the end.

“It just seems like this incredible episode, and I was like, ‘Wait, we dance with Johannes and Shirley from ‘Strictly’? Ok. Next page.’

“It’s just like the craziest thing. And it was crazy to film it.

“And, I mean, that day we were dancing with them, we had a ball, We had so much fun.”

During the episode, the pair travel back in time to the 1960’s in what is a fun nod to The Beatles.

Ncuti added: “I loved ‘The Devil’s Chord’ episode so much. [I] loved reading it and then working and shooting it.

“We had an amazing choreographer who whipped us into shape with such kindness. He made the choreography accessible, so we had a lot of help and a lot of fun.”