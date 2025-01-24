A 'Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour' show in Glasgow has been cancelled due to Storm Eowyn.

Craig Revel Horwood is Strictly's longest-serving judge

The Met Office has issued a rare red weather warning in Scotland, which means conditions are dangerous and winds could reach speeds of up to 100mph.

Now, the hit BBC One show's UK production has been forced to cancel its Friday night show at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro, and bosses have rescheduled the event to Sunday (26.01.25) instead.

Strictly's longest-serving judge Craig Revel Horwood - who stars in the show alongside his fellow panellists Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke - wrote on his Instagram Stories: "UPDATE. Sadly, Due to the red weather warning in place tomorrow, the Friday evening performance of Strictly Come Dancing The Live Tour will be rescheduled to Sunday evening, January 26.

"Doors will open at 17.30 and the performance will start at 18.30.

"Original tickets remain valid for this show. If guests are unable to attend, they should contact their point of purchase for a refund.

"We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause."

Ticket holders' seats will remain valid for the new date.

Those who are unable to attend on January 26 can get a full refund through their original point of purchase.

Organisers of the 'Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour' - who have apologised for the inconvenience - have told fans to keep an eye out on the official 'Strictly Come Dancing' social media accounts for updates.

Celebrities including 'Miranda' star Sarah Hadland, ex-Love Islander Tasha Ghouri and JLS member JB Gill are expected to get all sparkled up and perform their breathtaking routines once the production is back up and running.

The 2024 series champion Chris McCausland has not been taking part in the nationwide show because of his stand-up tour 'Yonks!'.