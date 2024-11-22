Chris McCausland feels like a "bendy Spiderman" in 'Strictly' rehearsals.

Chris McCausland says he feels like a bendy Spiderman when being taught the choreography for a routine

The 47-year-old comedian - who is the first blind contestant to take part in the hit BBC show - says him and his dance partner Dianne Buswell initially "didn't have a clue" on how he could get taught the choreography for routines, but the pair have applied many different methods, such as Chris being on his "hands and feet", to make it work.

Speaking on The Graham Norton Show on Friday (22.11.24), he said: "I had never been taught to dance and she (his partner Dianne Buswell) had never taught anyone that couldn’t see.

“She sometimes describes what needs doing, sometimes I have to get on my hands and knees and figure out what she is doing with her legs and feet, and sometimes she picks a part of me and put it where she wants it. I’m like a bendy Spiderman!

"But whatever it is we are doing, it is working.”

Last Saturday (16.11.24), Chris and Dianne wowed judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke with their American Smooth to 'Jump' by Paul Anka - and received two 10s.

They finished in third place with 37 points, with Miranda star Sarah Hadland and her pro Vito Coppola, as well as Love Island alumnus Tasha Ghouri and her dance partner Aljaž Škorjanec topping the leaderboard after tying 39.

Chris said: "Being at Blackpool was wonderful – it’s like the Wembley of ballroom dancing. I’m actually surprised I’m still in it.

"It was perfect and I celebrated like I’d won the FA cup!”

It has been confirmed that the star will not be taking part in the 'Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour' from January to February due to not wanting to postpone his stand-up show 'Yonks!' again - which he originally did for the show - and disappoint ticket holders.

Talking about his show, he said: "With all the TV work I’ve being doing over the last five years, people think I’ve come from nowhere, but I’ve being doing stand up for 20 years.

"I love it, and it’s opened all these doors to other amazing things and now those things are feeding the stand up.

"It’s a beautiful little circle. I love all this other stuff but I’m looking forward to getting back out on the road and doing something I am confident at.”

'The Graham Norton Show' airs tonight (22.11.24) at 9pm on BBC One, with it later being available on BBC iPlayer.