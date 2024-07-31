'Strictly Come Dancing' will reportedly feature its second 'Love Island' star in the 2024 season.

Tasha Ghouri has reportedly signed up for Strictly Come Dancing

Zara McDermott became the first 'Love Island' star to feature in the BBC talent show and now a new report suggests 2022 contestant Tasha Ghouri - who is a trained dancer - has signed up for the new season.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Tasha has everything it takes to be a top drawer 'Strictly' signing. Whilst fans who like a journey will be irked she is a professional dancer, others who enjoy watching incredible moments from the off will be more than satisfied."

Tasha, 25, has a previous link to 'Strictly' after she reportedly dated professional dancer Giovanni Pernice, who appeared on the show for almost a decade before being axed from the line-up this year over allegations his mistreated previous dancer partners during training.

The insider added: "The Giovanni link is unfortunate to say the least, but above all else Tasha is a gorgeous girl who deserves this amazing opportunity."

Other stars said to have signed up for the new series of 'Strictly' include Arsenal legend Paul Merson, reality star Pete Wicks and 'DIY SOS' presenter Nick Knowles.

Other stars who are reported to be in the running to appear in the new series include former rugby player Danny Cipriani - who previously danced in the show's Christmas special - as well as 'Homes Under the Hammer' host Martin Roberts, YouTuber GK Barry and former 'EastEnders' star Jamie Borthwick.

The news comes as 'Strictly' remains mired in controversy over a series of allegations about abusive training methods. The BBC has launched an inquiry into the claims and two professional dancers - Graziano Di Prima and Giovanni Pernice - have left the line-up.