Former ‘Love Island’ contestant Tasha Ghouri has reported been paired with professional Aljaž Škorjanec on the upcoming series of ‘Strictly Come Dancing’.

The reality TV star, 26, is said to have been twinned with Aljaž as bosses of the scandal-hit BBC show want to bring back a “feel-good factor” to the series after it was mired in a string of accusations of behind-the-scenes bullying by its ballroom pros.

A source told The Sun: “‘Strictly’ execs want to produce the most incredible, warm and fluffy show possible. There can be no scandal.

“They want to create moments that win awards, not land complaints.”

Slovenian-born Aljaž, 34, announced his return to the series in July this year for the show’s 20th anniversary.

Tasha was revealed as the sixth celebrity confirmed for the new ‘Strictly’ run, which starts in September.

She is already the bookies’ favourite to win the 20th anniversary series,

Tasha told the BBC about signing up for the show: “Pinch me – I can’t believe I’m going to be on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’!

“I’ve been watching the show since I was little – it’s a firm Ghouri family favourite – so this is a total dream come true.

“I know it’s going to be an unforgettable experience and I hope to represent and make everyone proud out on that dancefloor.”

The BBC said: “The remaining celebrity contestants joining the new series will be announced in due course.”

It added about Tasha in a press release: “Tasha Ghouri is passionate about raising awareness for the deaf community. She appeared on ITV’s ‘Love Island’ in 2022, and since then has amassed a following of over 2.2 million across her social media network.

“Tasha has worked with Number 10 Downing Street, The Department of Education and MED-AL to champion issues close to her heart.

“She is a published author with her debut novel ‘Hits Different’ and has her own podcast, ‘Superpowers with Tasha’.”