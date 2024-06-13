Former Soccer AM host and Ted Lasso star Lloyd Griffith wants to teach England footballers to sing the national anthem before Euro 2024.

The comedian, 40, is a trained singer and has even performed the anthem before Arsenal and Grimsby games, but believes it is "insane" that Three Lions stars, who will kick off their Euro 2024 campaign against Serbia on Sunday (16.06.24), don’t have lessons in belting out 'God Save the King' before a big match.

Because he believes many don't even know the iconic song - unlike privately educated rugby stars.

He told the 'RHLSTP' podcast: "I want to teach the players to sing the National Anthem, because that's something they're not taught, which I think is an absolute insane thing.

"I think the stat was only one footballer in the last England squad had been privately educated, and the rest had been through the state. It's insane.

"So much money is put into a footballer through club level to get them to where they are, and let's say it's the first time they've represented their country and they go, 'Biggest game of my life,' and it's, 'Oh, just before you start playing, do you mind singing a song on camera?' 'How far away will the camera be?' 'Oh, about a foot.' 'And what if I don't sing?' 'If you don't sing, everyone will think you hate the Queen, and God. Good luck with that.'

"I think it's an insane thing that footballers aren't taught how to sing the National Anthem, whereas if you look at rugby, most of them have come through the private school route and they sing the National Anthem every 45 minutes in public schools."

Lloyd would also love a crack at singing the national anthem himself ahead of an England match.

He added: "I was trying to do this campaign a few years ago to sing the national anthem before an England game at the Euros.

"Because what annoys me, when you go and watch an England game it is usually a singer that has no real love for football and they just sing it and then they're off, or they're in the corporate thing.

"I'm like, 'Mate, get me in my normal clothes singing the National Anthem, get it really riled up.' "