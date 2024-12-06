Vinnie Jones wishes he was in ‘Peaky Blinders’.

The 59-year-old former footballer-turned-actor thought he was "made for" the BBC drama, which starred Cillian Murphy as Birmingham gangster Tommy Shelby.

Speaking on ‘The Chris Moyles Show’ on Radio X, Vinnie said: “‘Peaky Blinders’, obviously, I wish I would have done that, because I thought I was made for that.

“Some things you think you’re made for.”

‘Peaky Blinders’ - which stars Cillian Murphy, Paul Anderson and Sophie Rundle - ran from 2013 to 2022 for six seasons, and followed the Birmingham-based crime gang of the same name set after the First World War.

Currently, Netflix are working on a movie continuation of the series, which entered principal photography in September and will bring back Murphy, as well as introduce newcomers Barry Keoghan and Rebecca Ferguson in undisclosed roles.

Aside from ‘Peaky Blinders’, Vinnie discussed his starring role in the ‘Only Fools and Horses’ stage adaptation of the beloved BBC sitcom, in which he portrays hardman Danny Driscoll.

The former Chelsea, Leeds and Wimbledon midfielder said: “I grew up with ‘Only Fools And Horses’, and when I was playing football, and you done all the magazines, it was like every footballer's favourite TV show! ‘What is it?’ ‘Only Fools And Horses’.

“And here we are, you know, a few decades on, and I get asked to do it, and it's, you know, it's an honour. It is an absolute honour to do it.”

Vinnie signed up for the project because he felt like he needed to “push the envelope”.

The ‘Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels’ actor explained: “I mean, you know, my mates sort of say, ‘Why? What are you doing? Why?’

“And you push the envelope, don’t you? And I think it makes you more of a worldly person. Do you know what I mean?”