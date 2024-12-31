Mark Gatiss says "gay people should be allowed to be boring on screen" and has called for better representation for homosexual characters in television shows.
The 58-year-old screenwriter - who is in a long-term relationship with his civil partner, actor-and-writer Ian Hallard - accepts that much progress has been made in the past 30 years when it comes to diversity and representation on screen.
However, Gatiss - who co-created dark comedy series 'The League of Gentlemen' and 'Sherlock' among several other shows - says there's still a "terrible burden on any minority character to be everything at once" rather than allowing them to just be regular characters.
Speaking on the 'Masterpiece Studio' podcast, Mark - whose latest acting role is in BBC series 'Moonflower Murders' - said: "I always used to say, true progress is when being gay is the most incidental part of the character.
"And there’s still to this day a terrible burden on any minority character to be everything at once. It’s terribly difficult because people want to read so much into it.
"But then if you have a great panoply of incidentally gay characters, they can be good, bad, indifferent.
"Gay people should be allowed to be boring on screen, or vicious, or self-loathing, or very funny, or not funny at all, or everything that everyone else is allowed to be.
"So, yes, I think there’s great progress in that."
Earlier this year, Gatiss revealed he still wants to make a 'Sherlock' movie.
Mark created the modern re-imagining of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's detective character with former 'Doctor Who' showrunner Steven Mofatt, and after four, three-part series and a special it ended in 2017.
But he is keen to reunite Benedict Cumberbatch's Sherlock and Martin Freeman's Doctor John Watson on the big screen.
Gatiss previously told Deadline: "We'd like to make a film, but trying to get everyone together is very difficult... You'll have to ask Benedict and Martin.
Gatiss thinks the idea of turning the BBC TV show into a film was "the natural thing to do".
Last year, he told The Guardian newspaper: "People think you can just wave a wand. It's incredibly difficult to get people interested and get films made."
Tagged in Mark Gatiss