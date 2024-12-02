Tulisa has been eliminated from 'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!

The 36-year-old pop star had been taking part in the ITV1 jungle reality show but was voted off but was voted off by the viewing public during Monday (02.12.24) night's episode.

Speaking to hosts Ant and Dec immediately after leaving the camp, she said: "I'm not gonna lie, it is tough in there so leaving is still a happy thing!"

The N-Dubz singer also shared that her time in the jungle has made her appreciate life on the outside and that she has learned that she has to be true to herself.

She added: "I just think you're gonna be more grateful for the food you eat, the people around you. You don't realise how good you've had it."[I've learned] just to stay strong with my convictions, it can be testing in here. So just be yourself."

Tulisa has taken part in two Bushtucker Trials during her time in the jungle and when asked whether they were as "bad" as she thought they were going to be, she confirmed that they were.

She added: "Yeah, yeah it was bad. I didn't realise the eating trial was going to be as bad. I really thought I could hold [my screaming] down and it wouldn't come out til closer to the end.

But the former 'X Factor' judge - who has appeared alongside the likes of TikTok star GK Barry, 'Love Island' contestant Maura Higgins and even served as Camp Leader alongside 'Coronation Street' actor Alan Halsall in the early days of the competition - noted that there was just a "super happy, positive" atmosphere amongst her campmates.

She said: "Everyone was just super happy, positive. I think we were all just very mindful of what each other was going through and that was just really helpful. Very vulnerable from the start, I was inspired to be vulnerable.

Asked who she would like to win the entire series, she admitted that she is backing 'Dancing on Ice' star Oti Mabuse for the crown.

She said: "Oti. She's like my earth angel in there, she's like my rock. One of the best humans I've ever met in my life."

Tulisa's exit comes just days after 'Loose Women' panellist Jane Moore and radio host Dean McCullough were voted out.

'I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!' continues nightly at 9pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Play