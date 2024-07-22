Vanessa Bauer has admitted that the training regime used on 'Dancing on Ice' is "different" to that of 'Strictly Come Dancing'.

Vanessa Bauer has praised the training regimes in place on Dancing on Ice

The 28-year-old skater serves as a professional on ITV1's rival to the BBC Latin and ballroom competition - which recently announced that it would be introducing chaperones in a bid to tighten its duty of care protocols amid a major misconduct row - and admitted that even though rehearsals are "intense", there is an extra element of safety needed on her show so there are always several people present.

She told The Sun newspaper's TVBiz column: "Their training regime is different to Dancing on Ice. But yeah, training is intense.

“All our sessions are recorded and we also have coaches on the side that are helping with spotting our lifts.

“We have to have an added safety factor, so most of the time there are people around on the ice rink anyway.”

Graziano Di Prima has been axed by bosses of 'Strictly' in the last week amid reports of alleged misconduct relating to how he treated his 2023 partner Zara McDermott, and fellow professional dancer Giovanni Pernice will also not be returning to the programme amid allegations about his treatment of his celebrity dance partners.

Despite the controversy surrounding 'Strictly' at the present time, Vanessa admitted earlier this month that she would like to swap the rink for the dancefloor and become a contestant.

She said: "I would love to do 'Strictly'. I think it's time for a Dancing on Ice pro to be a celebrity on 'Strictly Come Dancing'.

"We've had enough 'Strictly Come Dancing' pros being a celebrity on 'Dancing on Ice' and I think it's time to switch the world."