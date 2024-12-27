Brenda Blethyn would love to do 'Strictly Come Dancing'.

The 78-year-old actress is handing back her badge after playing DCI Vera Stanhope in the ITV1 crime drama 'Vera' after 14 years, but she fancies hitting the BBC One Latin and ballroom show's dance floor in the future and has already been offered the 'Strictly Christmas' special, though she was too busy filming to take part.

She told TV Times magazine: "I've been asked to do the Strictly Christmas special before, but I was in Northumberland at the time so couldn't. It would actually be quite good to learn to dance, wouldn't it? They'd probably make me dance with Vera's hat and coat on to Singin' in the Rain or something!"

Brenda also addressed whether there will be a spin-off to 'Vera' and admitted she is typically not a fan of prequels.

Asked if she's heard anything about spin-offs, she said: "None that I’ve heard. Some people have asked if there is going to be a prequel.

Personally, I don't think they ever work. I loved [ITV's] Inspector Morse and I liked [its prequel] Endeavour, but I didn't see any

connection between the two shows. It was just an excuse to make a period-set piece. The same with [ITV's] Prime Suspect 1973, the prequel to Prime Suspect."

Brenda is also set to star in a movie with Oscar nominee, Andrea Riseborough.

She teased: "Well, I'm definitely not retiring! In fact, I've already done a film since we finished filming Vera. I hadn't even unpacked my bag from Newcastle when my agent called and said,'You've been offered a film.'

She said it started shooting the following week because someone had dropped out and that it was with [Alice and Jack star| Andrea Riseborough. I thought I'd have a little read of the script, and I liked it so much that I did it!"

‘Vera’ airs on ITV1 and STV on New Year’s Day and January 2 at 8pm. Followed by the documentary special ‘Vera: Farewell Pet’ on January 3 at 9pm.