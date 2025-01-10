A memorial booth for The Vivienne has been set up at RuPaul’s DragCon UK 2025 for attendees to share their tributes to the late performer.

The memorial booth for The Vivienne which has been set up at RuPaul’s DragCon UK 2025

The first winner of the UK version of 'RuPaul's Drag Race' passed away on January 5 at the age of 32, and at the opening of the annual event at the ExCel in London - which was attended by BANG Showbiz - fans were able to remember the late star.

In the calm and peaceful memorial booth, there are three books of condolences on a table that are titled 'Dear Viv', and they are accompanied by several candles, as well as photographs of The Vivienne.

'RuPaul's Drag Race: UK vs. the World' winner Tia Kofi wrote: "You're an icon. You have inspired me to have confidence and be strong. We all love you more than words."

On the wall, fellow drag queen Trinity the Tuck wrote: "My heart is broken! I will always think of you, my friend. Trin."

One fan thanked The Vivienne for "all the sickening looks" she had showcased over the years.

Another tribute read: "Words can't express how much I love you, and will miss you forever. I promise to ensure your legacy and light lives forever. Always in my heart for this lifetime."

Following their victory on 'RuPaul's Drag Race UK' in 2019, The Vivienne - whose real name was James Lee Williams - had managed to carve out a successful career in the theatre as their alter-ego and starred as the Wicked Witch of the West in Andrew Lloyd Webber's version of 'The Wizard of Oz' in the West End in 2024.

Just days before their death, The Vivienne gave their final performance as the Childcatcher in a touring production of 'Chitty Chitty Bang Bang' in Blackpool.

The Vivienne had been sharing the role with former 'EastEnders' actress Charlie Brooks across alternating dates, but the company has said that "further news" on casting will come in due course.

No cause of death has been announced as yet for the former 'Celebrity Hunted' contestant but police confirmed that there were "no suspicious circumstances" surrounding The Vivienne's passing.