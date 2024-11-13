'The Voice UK’ stars Billy and Louie Hughes are saddened artists play up to sex appeal for success.

The Swindon boys, both 21, have insisted their looks are not important for their act, and they find it “refreshing” when others do not have to "play to that" to become big names.

Billy exclusively told BANG Showbiz: “Sadly, it is really important in the industry. The people who get really far like Madonna, Ariana [Grande] have to play to that, and I think that is quite sad.

“But there are other people who don’t do it, whilst they’re not as successful or famous, there are people, and it’s refreshing they don’t do that.

“For us, it’s not really important. We’re just freedom and just like to express ourselves however we feel, whatever that might be.

“We quite like wearing a tight outfit – as shown on 'The Voice' – I think we’re, probably, as far from the likes of Sir Tom Jones back in the day that we’re quite far from that, so I think we’ll always stay true to that.

“I can’t see myself gyrating on a stage anytime soon.”

Since their success as runners-up on the hit ITV singing competition – which saw the singing sensations become the first twins to reach the final, under the coaching of Sir Tom – they have been contacted by “lots of people” for opportunities in the business.

Keeping tight-lipped on specifics, Louie said: “There’s been lots of people interested in us, and lots of interests in many directions, whether it’s new shows or any aspect of music.

“There’s been lots of interest. We’re at a really unusual time where we’ve got to be very choosy and very picky in what we say yes to.”

Their appearance on TV screens up and down the UK has also led to an “amazing influx of new people listening to [their] music”.

He added: “It’s just been so good to express that with people who haven’t necessarily heard us before, or are really big watchers of the show, and can think: ’Oh, actually, I can listen to them afterwards.’

“It’s been really nice to get some really nice hard-core fans and to know that some of our events are now selling out because we’ve got new people coming along.”

Head to Billyandlouie.com for more information on Billy and Louie Hughes' upcoming show, whilst their EP is available on all major streaming services.