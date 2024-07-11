Will Best has secretly got engaged to his long-term girlfriend Tobi Rose.

Will Best proposed to his long-term girlfriend Tobi Rose

The ‘Big Brother’ host, 39, popped the question to the stylist - who he has been with for more than 12 years - while on a romantic getaway to Tuscany, and they “could not be happier” to be spending the rest of their lives together.

A source told The Sun newspaper: “Will and Tobi are engaged and could not be happier.

“Naturally, they are both overjoyed and can’t wait to celebrate making it down the aisle.

“There are no plans locked in at the moment.”

Will - who shot to fame on T4 and has an array of star-studded friends, such as his 'Big Brother' co-host AJ Odudu, 36, comedian Matt Richardson, 33, and ‘Love Island’ presenter Maya Jama, 29 - isn't expected to have a "flashy", star-studded big day.

The insider continued: “Will has been in industry since 2010 so naturally has close bonds with some big names but the idea of a flashy celebrity wedding is world’s away from what he and Tobi want.

“Will is pencilled in to host two series of 'Big Brother' next year, so that blocks out a number of months when it comes to picking a date.”

The ex ‘Suck My Pop’ presenter gushed about Tobi last year on their 12-year anniversary.

Will said: “12 years ago today I met this truly one in a 7.88 billion human being... as well as being the love of my life, she’s also frighteningly true to her word."

In March 2022, Will dubbed Tobi a “total inspiration” on Mother’s Day for how she dedicates herself to their pooch Sandwich.

He wrote on Instagram: "Happy Mothers Day to this total inspiration.

"The way you wave us goodbye as we head out for walks in the rain, and point out any sandwich poops I’ve failed to scoop, reminds me on a daily basis how lucky we are to have you.

"You’re the best baby, love you x (sic)"