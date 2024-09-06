will.i.am thinks the new series of 'The Voice' could "point to the future" of television.

will.i.am is back on ITV as a coach on The Voice

The 49-year-old rapper has served as a coach on the ITV1 talent show since 2012 and revealed that the new edition of the programme will utilise artificial intelligence for the sake of mentoring contestants throughout the show.

Speaking on ITV's 'Good Morning Britain', he said: "That was Maisie, hey Maisie, she had an amazing idea to take the AI that we've been working on at FYI.ai and have them mentor my contestants this year so that is a TV first. I'm so happy to be rocking with ITV, this is my 13th year on ITV and this year is gonna be super spectacular. I think it is going to point the way to the future of television."

The TV talent show returned to screens last Saturday (31.08.24), and the 'Scream and Shout' hitmaker was reunited with fellow judge Sir Tom Jones as they were seen alongside new co-stars, Tom Fletcher and Danny Jones of McFly Fame and singer LeAnn Rimes, who took over from '2002' hitmaker Anne-Marie.

The 'Can't Fight The Moonlight songstress was a new addition to the series alongside Tom -who replaced 'Troublemaker' singer Olly Murs following his five-year tenure on the panel - and she admitted her fellow newcomer was also moved to tears during the auditions.

She said: “He cried as much as I did. Both of us had a cry-off at some point be- cause we were both so moved by some of these artists.”

But Olly admitted that his sudden axing from the series came as "a bit of a shock" as he acquiesced that bosses would find "someone great" to fill his shoes.

Speaking in September, he told The Sun newspaper: “I’m gutted. I got the call last week to say I won’t be back on the show, and it’s a bit of a shock, to be honest. I didn’t really expect that to come.

“But I don’t want to sit here like other artists might, and shine and gloss this up and say, ‘It was my decision’. I don’t want to do that.

“I don’t want to... say, ‘Oh, it was an amicable decision to leave – I’ve got lots of things on next year, I can’t do it any more’.

“No. Genuinely, I accept their ­decision, and they’ll find someone great, I’m sure. But am I going to miss it? Yeah.

“Did I want to leave? No. Will I still watch the show? Of course, but it’ll be sore thinking that could have been me… .”