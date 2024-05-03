Getting active in your 50s can boost the quality of later life.
Experts have discovered that it is possible for people to 'make up' for a lack of exercise during their younger years by doing more physical activity in mid-life.
Scientists collected data from over 11,000 women - all of whom were aged between 47 and 52 - at three-year intervals starting in 1996.
Participants who were classified as meeting World Health Organisation (WHO) physical activity guidelines of 150 minutes of exercise per week had a three-point higher physical health score than those who did not meet them.
The team from the University of Sydney said: "Combined with existing evidence, this study contributes to growing evidence of the benefits of maintaining or adopting an active lifestyle in mid-age.
"An important public health message is that being active for as many years as possible, even if women start to meet physical activity guidelines in their mid-50s, could have important health benefits in terms of physical health, especially in physical functioning."
