Bacon causes the brain to shrink

Scientists have warned that people with a meat-heavy diet that is low in fruit and vegetables have the "least amount of grey matter" according to MRI brain scans.

Meat-eaters lose the most cells in the outer layer of the brain as they get older.

Experts at both Cambridge and Warwick Universities teamed up with researchers at Fudan University in China to analyse the eating habits of 180,000 people in Britain with an average age of 70 and discovered the alarming results for bacon lovers.

Meat fan Barry Davies, from Berkhamsted in Hertfordshire, said: "I can't even think of the last time I didn't have some kind of meat during the day. But maybe that's because my brain is already the size of a pea."