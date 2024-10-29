Christmas really does come around earlier every year.

Santa comes earlier every year

Analysis shows that the 'Christmas creep' phenomenon is real as data from supermarkets and the music charts show that the festive season is taking over the calendar several weeks before the presents are opened.

Last year, classic Christmas anthems 'Last Christmas' by Wham! and 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' entered the UK Top 40 in the week beginning November 10.

This is in stark contrast to the 1990s and 2000s, where it was more common for a Christmas song to reach the Top 40 in the last two weeks of the year.

Shoppers are also filling their trolleys with festive treats long before December 25 as UK supermarket Tesco stocked their shelves with Yuletide goodies in August.

A spokesperson for cake brand Mr. Kipling said: "Plenty of consumers are happy to start stocking up on Christmas goodies when they appear on shelves in September, which is why our retail partners get in the festive spirit early to meet that demand."