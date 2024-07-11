Burger and Lobster have launched a new "premium" bargain bucket at their restaurants.

Burger and Lobster's new premium bargain bucket

All nine branches of the popular London eatery will be offering a "claw-lickingly good" sharing feast for six weeks, with the tasty treat coming in at a huge £95, albeit with generous portions for a pair.

The tasty B+L bucket features two fresh original recipe Atlantic 1.25lb lobsters, four claws and half a pound of whole prawns - which can be steamed, grilled or fried - and if that isn't enough, there's as much creamy lemon and garlic butter sauce as diners can possibly ask for.

The bucket is already half filled with a generous portion of fries, but if feasters still find themselves famished, they can ask for even more because they are unlimited too.

Amy Illing, Marketing Manager at Burger and Lobster, said: “Summer’s almost here, despite what the weather may be saying, and with it comes the influx of lunch catch-ups and dinner dates with friends and family alike.

"We’ve always prided ourselves on delivering the highest quality experience at a more affordable price point, all whilst having a bit of fun.

"This premium twist on a well-known experience makes our restaurants the perfect place to don that bib, order that bottle of bubbles, pour jugs of sauce and crack into a bucketload of claw-lickingly good lobster. It’s time to make a mess with the best.”

While the deal is £95 for two - or one particularly hungry diner - four can also enjoy the bargain bucket for just £47.50 per person.

For more information and to reserve a table, visit https://www.burgerandlobster.com/book-a-table.