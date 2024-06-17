Drinking coffee at work can extend your life.

Scientists have discovered employees who spend at least six hours per day at a desk were a third less likely to die prematurely if they drank two or three cups of the beverage compared to those who did not drink any.

The experts from China's Soochow University analysed a decade of data on over 10,000 adults in the US and are convinced that the anti-inflammatory effect of coffee can negate the health risks of spending hours sat in front of a computer as a lack of movement triggers inflammation in the organs and tissues - causing potentially deadly damage.

The team said: "There is growing evidence it can reduce mortality from chronic diseases due to its powerful properties."