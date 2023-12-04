Owning a dog reduces the risk of dementia in old age.

Owning a dog reduces the risk of dementia

New research carried out in Japan monitored the well-being of almost 12,000 residents in Tokyo over the age of 65 and concluded that those who own pooches were 40 percent less likely to suffer a decline in brain function than those who did not have a dog.

The four-year study by the Tokyo Metropolitan Institute for Geriatrics and Gerontology monitored is the first time that scientists have established a clear link between owning a dog and the onset of dementia.

The research team found that those who owned dogs were able to get exercise and avoid social isolation by walking their pets on a regular basis.

Dr. Yu Taniguchi, who led the study, said: "Having a dog enabled owners to habitually take exercise and avoid social isolation and these were the two key factors in people having a much lower risk of developing dementia."