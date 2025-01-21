US President Donald Trump has "orange blindness", according to a make-up artist.

Donald Trump has returned to the White House

The billionaire businessman has returned to the White House after a four-year absence, and celebrity make-up artist Safia Cox is convinced that Trump uses fake tan to give himself a bronzed appearance.

Safia told the Daily Mirror: "I think it's some sort of fake tan or some sort of tinted moisturiser with bronzer, and he's then used powder with it. It's definitely some sort of cream product that he uses and has probably mattified it after because it's so orange.

"You can see the rim around his face. If you look closely at his hairline, it's very pale, and that's not from sunbeds; he's slapping some sort of cream product on."

Despite this, Safia suggested that Trump, 78, is oblivious to how his skin looks to the outside world.

The make-up expert said: "He has orange blindness or fake tan blindness, and I don't think he realises.

"It's not a nice bronze, he doesn't look like he's just hopped off a plane he just looks like he's layered on fake tan. It's bizarre."