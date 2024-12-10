Donald Trump has released a perfume for Christmas.

The 78-year-old President-elect has unveiled two versions of 'Fight Fight Fight' - one with "delicate floral notes and a burst of citrus" for women and the other offering a "rich, robust notes" cologne for men.

The fragrance is named after the first words he uttered following the assassination attempt in Pennsylvania in July when his ear was grazed by a bullet.

He released the $199 bottle on his Truth Social platform, which was accompanied by a picture of him and current President Joe Biden's wife Jill at the reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral in France on Saturday (07.12.24).

On the photo, a big bold piece of text read: "A fragrance your enemies can’t resist!"

The politician also posted a video where he said: "My new Trump fragrances are here.

"They make a great Christmas present. I’ve named them 'Fight Fight Fight' because they represent winning.

"We all want to be winning."