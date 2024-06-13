The earliest record of Jesus performing a miracle has been found scrawled on an ancient Egyptian manuscript.

The lesser-known story of the five-year-old Messiah's "vivification of the sparrows" - when the religious leader is believed to have turned clay pigeons into live birds - has been recorded on a 2,000-year-old papyrus (a material that predates paper).

The papyrus had gone unnoticed at the Hamburg State and University Library in Germany until experts stumbled upon them and noticed the word 'Jesus' in the poor-quality handwriting.

Dr. Lajos Berkes, a co-researcher and lecturer at the Humboldt University of Berlin, said: "It was thought to be part of an everyday document, such as a private letter or a shopping list, because the handwriting seems so clumsy.

"We first noticed the word 'Jesus' in the text. Then, by comparing it with numerous other digitised papyri, we deciphered it letter by letter and quickly realised that it could not be an everyday document."