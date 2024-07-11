A planet resembling an eyeball could provide new hope in the hunt for alien life.

The eyeball planet LHS 1140 b could hold alien life (c) Universite de Montreal

The distant world is known as LHS 1140 b and could be covered in either icy or liquid water - regarded as an essential element for lifeforms.

Current analysis from data gathered by NASA's James Webb Space Telescope suggests that between 10 and 20 per cent of the planet's mass could be composed of water.

Data also suggests that LHS 1140 b has an atmosphere that could be rich in nitrogen in the same way that Earth's is.

The planet is also located in the 'Goldilocks Zone' as it is not too cold nor too hot for liquid water and potential forms of life.

Expert Charles Cadieux said: "Of all currently known temperate exoplanets, LHS 1140 b could well be our best bet to one day indirectly confirm liquid water on the surface of an alien world beyond our solar system.

"This would be a major milestone in the search for potentially habitable exoplanets."