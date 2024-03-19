Intermittent fasting diets raise the risk of deadly heart disease.

Skipping meals increases the risk of heart disease

The trendy diet - which is popular with celebrities including Hugh Jackman and Jennifer Aniston - could be linked with an increased prospect of death from heart attacks and strokes.

A study of around 20,000 adults in the United States found that those who ate in an eight-hour window were almost twice as likely to pass away from a heart attack or stroke compared to individuals who spread meals across 12 to 16 hours.

Dr. Victor Zhong, senior author of the research at Shanghai Jiao Tong University, said: "We were surprised to find people who followed time-restricted eating were more likely to die from heart disease.

"This type of diet has been popular due to its potential short-term benefits, but our research clearly shows a shorter eating duration was not associated with living longer.

"It's crucial for patients to be aware of the link between an eight-hour eating window and increased risk of cardiovascular death."