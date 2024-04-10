Foxes were once man's best friend.

Scientists were shocked to discover remains of the extinct Dusicyon avus fox buried in a human grave dating back 1,500 years in Argentina.

The experts think that the most likely explanation is that the animals were highly valued pets and companions - much like dogs are in the present day - and DNA analysis shows that foxes ate with prehistoric hunter-gatherers and were seen as a part of the camp's inner circle.

Dr. Ophelie Lebrasseur, study author from the University of Oxford, said: "Its diet resembled that of the humans buried on the site rather than the diet of wild canids, including your typical Dusicyon avus.

"Such a similarity in diets suggests it was either fed by the hunter-gatherers or it fed on the kitchen refuse."

She also emphasised that the foxes being buried alongside humans "held personal significance".