Eating a healthy diet in your 40s can ward off dementia in later life.

A healthy diet in middle age can fend off dementia later on

Research has found that dietary habits in middle age play a more significant role than previously suspected in the prevention of memory decline.

A new study involving 3,000 British adults found that a person's diet at the age of 43 could be used to predict whether they would suffer from dementia in old age.

People whose diets include lots of leafy vegetables and whole grains were discovered to have much sharper brains when memory tests were carried out at the age of 69.

Dr. Kelly Cara, author of the study at Tufts University in Massachusetts, said: "Dietary patterns that are high in whole or less processed plant-food groups including leafy green vegetables, beans, whole fruits and whole grains may be most protective.

"Adjusting one's dietary intake at any age to incorporate more of these foods and to align more closely with current dietary recommendations is likely to improve our health in many ways, including our cognitive health."