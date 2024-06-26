Laziness is putting almost two billion people around the world at risk of numerous diseases.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned that one in three of the global population do not do enough exercise and are in danger of heart attacks, cancer and dementia.

The WHO recommends that people should be doing at least 2.5 hours of exercise each week - just 22 minutes every day - but 31 per cent of the population fail to do this.

Dr. Rudiger Krech, WHO director of health promotion, said: "Physical inactivity is a silent threat to health. It contributes significantly to the burden of chronic diseases.

"We need to find ways to motivate people to be more active.

"By making physical activity accessible, affordable, and enjoyable for all, we can significantly reduce the risk of diseases and create a population that is healthier and more productive."