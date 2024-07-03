A Loch Ness Monster hunter has been left "dumbfounded" by an apparent new sighting of the legendary beast.

Eoin O'Faodhagain has claimed to have made a fresh sighting of the Loch Ness Monster

Eoin O'Faodhagain was watching the Scottish water on a livestream from his home in Ireland last month when he noticed the "jet black anomaly" of a hump emerging from the Loch's northern end.

The Nessie expert estimates that the hump was up to nine feet long and had "none of the characteristics" of the animals that are typically spotted in the water.

O'Faodhagain said: "I was a bit dumbfounded that it did not dissolve into nothing, but kept materialising ever more distinct and blacker.

"This object has none of the characteristics of seals or otters.

"The object is moving as one - a fish or an eel would be flexing their bodies more.

"It is very hard to say it is definitely Nessie, but it is easy to say what it is not.

"And when you rule out the known creatures that inhabit Loch Ness, what are you left with?"