Moroccan influencer Kenza Layli has won the first-ever Miss AI competition.

The 100 per cent AI-generated influencer saw off competition from France's Lalina Valina and Portugal's Olivia C to claim a prize of $5,000 cash, support on the world's biggest AI create platform and a dedicated publicist.

1,500 AI creators from around the globe entered the pageant but it was Layli - who has 138,000 followers on Instagram - who impressed the judging panel the most.

The influencer accepted her prize with a world-first AI-generated speech where she thanked her fellow contestants and reaffirmed her belief that AI can improve lives.

Layli said: "Winning Miss AI motivates me even more to continue my work in advancing AI technology.

"AI isn't just a tool; it's a transformative force that can disrupt industries, challenge norms, and create opportunities where none existed before."